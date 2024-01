Jannik Sinner pulled off an upset over Novak Djokovic on Friday, breaking the Serbian's career-unbeaten streak in the Australian Open semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory on Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

"On-court TV interview," Sinner said. "I lost last year in the semifinals in Wimbledon and I learned a lot from that. It’s all part of the process.”

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait.

He hadn’t lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season’s first major. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title.

Sinner took the first two sets in under 1 1/4 hours in an astonishing start to the match.

But Djokovic picked up his service percentage, cut down his unforced errors and upped the pressure on Sinner in the third.

Djokovic was serving at 5-5 and at deuce when play was interrupted while a spectator received medical help in the stands. After ambulance officers helped the man walk out, Djokovic held serve and saved a match point at 5-6 in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic won three straight points to force a fourth set but was immediately in trouble again on his serve.

He fended off three break points to hold from 15-40 down in the second game of the fourth, but Sinner got a decisive service break in the fourth game, winning five straight points from 40-0 down to take a 3-1 lead.

Continuous chants of "Nole, Nole, Nole, Nole” echoed around Rod Laver Arena between big points from Djokovic fans encouraging their champion, giving it a football vibe.

It helped lift the intensity of both players.

The chair umpire asked spectators three times to keep quiet with Sinner serving for the match.

The loss to Djokovic at Wimbledon has become a turning point in their rivalry. After losing the first three meetings, Sinner won two of the next three – all in November – in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup semifinals.

Sinner was the only player in the final four who didn’t drop a set in the tournament, and he spent almost four fewer hours on the court through five rounds than Djokovic, who was taken to four sets three times.

Still, the odds were stacked against fourth-seeded Sinner.

But he played calm, nearly flawless tennis in the first two sets and piled pressure on Djokovic’s serve in a relatively cool 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) and a light breeze.

He was holding his serve with relative ease against a player contesting a 48th Grand Slam semifinal.

Djokovic rallied, as he always does, to make Sinner win it. But he didn't get a look at a breakpoint in the match.

He was one match short of a fifth consecutive Grand Slam final. He hadn’t lost an Australian Open match since 2018, a fourth-round defeat to Chung Hyeon.

The 36-year-old Serbian star missed his first chance to be just the third person in history to win 11 titles at any Grand Slam event - Rafael Nadal has 14 French Open titles and Margaret Court won 11 Australian Open women’s titles.