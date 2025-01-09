Defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic have been placed on opposite sides of the draw for this year's first Grand Slam, ensuring there will be no repeat of their thrilling semifinal clash from last year.

Sinner stunned Djokovic in the semifinals before rallying to claim his maiden Grand Slam singles title, defeating Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in a memorable final.

The top-ranked Sinner faces Nicolas Jarry in the first round and will also contend with Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Medvedev in his quarter. Fritz, meanwhile, opens against fellow American Jenson Brooksby.

Djokovic and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz could meet in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal clash against No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

At Thursday's draw to set the singles brackets, defending champions Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka walked into the official ceremony on the steps of Margaret Court Arena holding their trophies.

Sabalenka won her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in 2024 by defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. She will be attempting to win a third consecutive women’s singles title at Melbourne Park, a feat last accomplished by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.

Sabalenka faces a tough opening match against 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and has 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva and Zheng in her section.

"I have a lot of great memories, and to be back here... as a two-time Australian Open champion, it’s definitely something special,” said Sabalenka, who won the Brisbane International title last week. "I hope that I can keep doing what I’m doing here in Australia.”

Third-seeded Coco Gauff is a potential semifinal rival for Sabalenka. Gauff faces a challenging first-round match against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and is in the same section of the draw as four-time major winner Naomi Osaka and seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina are in the other half of the draw.

The Australian Open begins Sunday morning in Melbourne (Saturday night EST in the U.S.) and will run for 15 days.

Doping cases involving Sinner, which are still unresolved, and Swiatek have shadowed tennis in 2024 and remain a talking point in Melbourne.

There's plenty else for fans to discuss.

Djokovic will be playing his first event alongside new coach Andy Murray, his former on-court rival and a three-time major champion. No one has won the men's title at Melbourne Park more often than Djokovic, though he said he still feels trauma from the one year he wasn’t allowed to play.

Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up who withdrew from an exhibition against Djokovic this week due to an abdominal strain, will face Jacob Fearnley in the first round if the mercurial Australian is fit enough to contest his first major since the 2022 U.S. Open. Kyrgios is in the same section as Zverev.