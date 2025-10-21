World No. 2 Jannik Sinner has made the tough call to skip this year’s Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, choosing instead to focus on defending his Australian Open title – a decision that has divided Italy’s tennis faithful and underlined the relentless demands of the modern game.

The 24-year-old superstar, who lifted trophies at Melbourne Park and Wimbledon in 2025, announced Monday that he will not join Italy’s bid for a third straight Davis Cup crown when the Final 8 begins Nov. 18-23 on home soil.

His decision comes just days after beating Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh and weeks before a grueling stretch that includes Vienna, Paris and Turin.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but after Turin, the goal is to start strong in Australia,” Sinner told Sky Sport Italia. “It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation can make all the difference.”

Star steps back

Sinner’s absence hits especially hard given his heroic runs in Italy’s 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup triumphs, where he carried the Azzurri past powerhouses like Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and Alexander Zverev’s Germany.

His back-to-back brilliance revived Italy’s tennis pride, earning him comparisons to national greats and turning the Davis Cup into a personal stage of glory.

This year, however, the stage will go on without him.

Hosting the finals in Bologna for the first time, Italy now faces the challenge of defending its title without its talisman.

Critics, including Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli, branded Sinner’s withdrawal a “slap in the face to Italian sport.”

Others, including federation president Angelo Binaghi, defended his right to manage his career: “We respect Jannik’s choice – he’s carried us far.”

Year of dominance

Few can question the wisdom behind Sinner’s decision.

His 2025 campaign has been one for the history books: four Grand Slam finals, three titles and a career-best 72–10 record.

From the roaring victory over Alcaraz in Melbourne to his ruthless Wimbledon performance and commanding U.S. Open run, Sinner has shown the precision and poise of a generational champion.

He also became the youngest man in the Open Era to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season, surpassing Bjorn Borg’s long-standing record.

His refined serve – averaging nearly six aces per match – and tactical maturity have turned him into a complete player, capable of thriving on any surface.

“We’re working hard on my serve,” Sinner said. “I’m lucky to have the best team possible and we’re focused on Vienna, Paris and Turin.”

Eyes on Turin

Before turning his attention to Melbourne, Sinner will defend his ATP Finals title in Turin (Nov. 9-16), where he’ll face the likes of Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in a season-ending showdown.

Last year, he flawlessly conquered Turin, finishing undefeated and defeating Djokovic in the final.

After Turin, the focus shifts entirely to Australia – where Sinner will attempt to capture a third consecutive Australian Open title (Jan. 12–26) and continue his pursuit of tennis immortality.

For a player eyeing long-term greatness, the decision to rest and reset rather than chase another team trophy reflects a sharp, strategic mindset.