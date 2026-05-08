Jannik Sinner on Thursday urged Grand Slam tournaments to show greater respect to players amid an escalating dispute over prize money, while Novak Djokovic threw his support behind players in their growing standoff with tennis's four major events.

Last year, nearly all of the sport's top players signed two letters addressed to Grand Slam organizers, calling for increased prize money, contributions to a player welfare fund aimed at improving retirement and maternity benefits, and a stronger voice in decisions directly affecting players.

The players also pushed for a 22% share of tournament revenue, a figure that would align the Grand Slams with the combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events operated by the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour.

But Sinner told reporters at the Italian Open in Rome that the players were no closer to an agreement with the organizers of Wimbledon and the French Open, US Open and Australian Open.

"It's more about respect. Because I think we give much more than we are getting back. It's not only for the top players; it's for all of us players," Sinner said.

"It's not nice that after one year we are not even close to a conclusion of what we would like to have."

On Tuesday, women's world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she was ready to boycott the Grand Slams for players to force organizers' hands.

Those comments came after players said in a statement that the French Open's announcement last month of a 9.5% increase in prize money was not good enough.

The statement said a 14% increase in revenue last year led to the total prize purse rising by only 5.4%, reducing the players' share to 14.3%.

Sinner coyly suggested he may back players pulling out of Grand Slam tournaments in the future.

"Of course, we talk about money, but the most important thing is respect, and we just don't feel it. I think we players are a bit disappointed also with the outcome at Roland Garros, for example. So let's see what's coming," Sinner added.

"So I do understand players talking about a boycott because it's somewhere we also need to start ... Then we see in the future."

Djokovic backs player power

Sinner will begin his bid for a record-extending sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title against either Sebastian Ofner or Alex Michelsen on Saturday.

The Italian, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is on a 23-match winning streak and is the red-hot favorite for the singles title in front of his home fans, with rival Carlos Alcaraz injured.

Djokovic, who returns to action in Rome on Friday against Dino Prizmic after a shoulder injury kept him out of the Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, backed the players in their battle.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion founded the Professional Tennis Players Association in 2021 in a bid to wrest more power for players after a disillusioning spell as president of the ATP player council.

Djokovic, 38, has argued for greater player power in the sport and again on Thursday insisted the current setup is stacked against lower-ranked and grassroots players, who he said "are leaving tennis because of no funding."

"I'm glad that there's willingness from the leaders of our sport, like Sabalenka, to really step up and really understand the dynamics of how tennis politics works, understand the nuances and really what needs to be done, not only for her benefit and well-being, but for everyone," Djokovic said.

"That's true leadership for me and I think that she needs to maintain that ... my position is very clear. I support the players and always will support a stronger player position in the ecosystem."