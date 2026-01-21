Zeynep Sönmez has written a new chapter in Turkish tennis history, reaching the third round of the Australian Open with a composed straight-sets victory in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old defeated Hungary’s Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 30 minutes to become the first Turkish player ever to advance to the third round at the Australian Open.

Coming through qualifying to reach the main draw, Sönmez continued her breakout run with a performance defined by control, discipline and clarity under pressure.

From the opening game, Sönmez set the tone.

Sezonun ilk Grand Slam turnuvası olan Avustralya Açık Tenis Turnuvası, Avustralya’nın Melbourne kentinde devam ediyor. Turnuvanın ikinci tur maçında milli tenisçi Zeynep Sönmez, Macaristanlı rakibi Anna Bondar ile mücadele etti. ( Mark Avellino - Anadolu Ajansı )

She broke Bondar’s serve immediately and never allowed the world No. 74 to settle.

Her return games were sharp and assertive, repeatedly pushing Bondar into rushed decisions, while her own service games were built on consistency rather than risk. By keeping points short and choosing the right moments to accelerate, Sönmez closed out the first set 6-2 with little resistance.

The second set brought a stronger response from Bondar, who attempted to raise the tempo and extend rallies.

Sönmez, however, refused to cede control.

She maintained a high first-serve percentage, limited unforced errors at key moments and showed maturity in pressure situations.

Each time Bondar threatened, Sönmez responded with precise serving or well-timed returns, preserving her advantage.

Across the match, Sönmez broke serve four times and finished with a 12-6 edge in games, a reflection of her sustained dominance rather than isolated momentum swings.

Her ability to remain calm on break points and execute in critical moments proved decisive, underlining her growing confidence on the biggest courts.

This latest milestone builds on her breakthrough at Wimbledon, where she also reached the third round, marking back-to-back Grand Slam history for Turkish tennis.

No Turkish player in the Open Era had progressed this far at the Australian Open before, and Sönmez is now redefining what is possible for the country on the global stage.

Her reward is a third-round meeting on Friday, with world No. 94 Yuliya Putintseva, a seasoned competitor known for her defensive resilience and tactical variety.

The matchup will test Sönmez’s patience and adaptability, but it also offers another opportunity to extend a run that has already reshaped expectations.