Turkish rising star Zeynep Sönmez delivered the biggest win of her career Wednesday, defeating world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini in straight sets at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, to advance to the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

Sönmez, 24, overwhelmed the Italian 6-2, 6-2 on the clay courts in Stuttgart, Germany, producing a commanding display that marked the biggest victory of her career and propelled her to a career-high No. 67 in the live WTA rankings.

The result places her alongside Çağla Büyükakçay, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko during the 2018 Fed Cup, as the only Turkish woman to have beaten a Top 10 player.

From the outset, Sönmez dictated play with authority, dominating not only the scoreline but nearly every statistical category. She saved the only break point she faced and held serve throughout the match, while breaking Paolini four times to dismantle her opponent’s rhythm.

Her efficiency on serve proved particularly decisive. Sönmez won 73.3% of points behind her second serve and posted a 64.1% success rate on her first serve, according to Eurosport.

She also capitalized on Paolini’s vulnerabilities, winning 62.5% of return points on the Italian’s second serve. Overall, she claimed 64 of 110 points played, finishing with a 58.2% total point-winning rate.

The performance underscored her growing confidence on clay, a surface that demands tactical discipline and patience – qualities Sönmez displayed throughout the match.

“First of all, it was a pleasure sharing the court with Jasmine; she's a fantastic player and I really enjoy playing against her,” Sönmez said after the match. “This win is the biggest of my career, so I'm very happy. I felt great on the court; our training sessions went very well.”

Türkiye's Zeynep Sönmez plays a shot against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during a Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2026 match in Stuttgart, Germany, April 15, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

She credited her preparation and adaptability for the result, adding: “I was trying to get used to the clay court, and having played two qualifying matches here helped me a lot in adapting to the courts. We had a clear plan, and I executed it perfectly. I'm very happy to have won.”

Sönmez’s run in Stuttgart began in the qualifying rounds, where she advanced without dropping a set, building momentum that carried into her main-draw breakthrough. Her ability to transition from qualifying to defeating a Top 10 seed highlights her rapid development on the WTA Tour.

Beyond the milestone victory, Sönmez acknowledged the growing recognition she has begun to experience off the court as her profile rises.

“I haven't been able to go home much lately because I've been traveling a lot, but sometimes people recognize me in the supermarket when I return,” she said. “It's crazy for me because I'm not used to it, but it's a great feeling when people ask for photos or autographs.”

For Paolini, the defeat marked a disappointing early exit. The Italian struggled to counter Sönmez’s aggressive baseline play and was unable to generate sustained pressure, particularly on return games.

Sönmez now advances to face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, the world No. 25 and a former U.S. Open finalist, in the second round. The match is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, with a tentative start time of 1:30 p.m. local time, depending on the progression of earlier matches.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is one of the premier clay-court events on the WTA calendar and serves as a key lead-up to Roland Garros. A deep run in Stuttgart would further boost Sönmez’s ranking and strengthen her position heading into the European clay season.