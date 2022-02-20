Spanish second-seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the ATP Qatar Open title Saturday.

It is the 10th career title for the 33-year-old Agut and his second triumph in Doha, previously winning in 2019.

The two players also met in the 2021 title match when Basilashvili prevailed in straight sets.

Basilashvili had eight aces in this year's final while Bautista Agut had none. However, the Georgian committed three double faults.

The world No. 16 won in straight sets to avenge his loss to the Georgian in last year's Doha championship match.

"I am very happy. It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title," he said.

"It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha. It is very special for me and I am very happy."