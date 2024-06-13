Spain's tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to join forces for the doubles event at this year's Olympics in Paris, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced Wednesday.

However, former world No. 2 Paula Badosa has opted out of the Games.

Nadal, who clinched Olympic singles gold in 2008 and doubles gold in 2016, will bring his wealth of experience to the duo, while Alcaraz, fresh from his first French Open victory, is eager to make his Olympic debut at Roland Garros.

Nadal's participation was uncertain, with the 14-time French Open champion still not at his best following injuries, but national team coach David Ferrer said the 38-year-old would team up with 21-year-old Alcaraz.

"One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for, is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, and the second pair is yet to be decided; it hasn't been 100% confirmed yet," Ferrer told reporters.

"We'll wait a bit before announcing that. But Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris.

"We have a great team, and we are going to play at Roland Garros, the court that Nadal and Alcaraz know so well. We hope to bring joy to Spanish sport."

The other players selected are Pablo Carreno Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while Marcel Granollers, who is ranked world No. 2 in doubles, is also in the squad.

Sara Sorribes and Cristina Bucsa, Spain's top-ranked players and Madrid Open doubles champions, form the women's team, with Badosa not traveling after her ranking plummeted due to injuries.

Badosa can use her protected ranking only at two major events, with the former world No. 2 expected to use it at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

"She does not enter with her current ranking (118) because she has been injured for a long time," coach Anabel Medina said.

"This has made her take a very difficult decision because she was really looking forward to being in Paris."

The Paris Olympics run from July 26 to Aug. 11.