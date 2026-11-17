Carlos Alcaraz believes he has finally figured out how to bring out the best in his game on indoor courts, and his commanding opening victory at the ATP Finals in Turin offered further evidence of his progress.

The Spanish world No. 3 swept past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, extending his winning streak to 10 matches and strengthening his credentials as one of the leading contenders for his first ATP Finals title.

Alcaraz needed just over an hour to dismantle Tiafoe, producing an impressive all-court performance that left the American with few answers. The seven-time Grand Slam champion struck 21 winners to Tiafoe's 12 and won all 12 points played behind his opponent's second serve.

His performance featured several moments of brilliance, including a 102 mph (164 kph) forehand winner from a defensive position and an improvised backhand lob that helped him convert a crucial break point.

At one stage, Tiafoe could only throw his arms into the air in disbelief after Alcaraz unleashed the powerful forehand winner despite being pushed deep into a corner.

The Spaniard established control early, racing into a 4-0 lead before closing out the opening set in just 28 minutes. He carried that momentum into the second, breaking Tiafoe early and maintaining his advantage despite a brief attempt by the American to fight his way back.

Tiafoe had three opportunities to break back at 3-2 but failed to capitalize, allowing Alcaraz to maintain control and complete a convincing victory.

"I tried to be really focused at the beginning, trying to know tactically what I have to do since the first point to the last one," Alcaraz said.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm better than the opponent in every aspect of the game. When I get that feeling, everything goes pretty well."

Tiafoe, who is making his ATP Finals debut at 28 after a consistent season that included another U.S. Open semifinal appearance, acknowledged the Spaniard's exceptional level.

"He has moments where he's definitely Superman and he's playing pretty insane," Tiafoe said. "But again, it's one of those things, you've got to appreciate greatness."

The victory continued Alcaraz's impressive run since returning to competition in August following nearly five months away from the tour with a right wrist injury.

He has won three of the five tournaments he has entered since his comeback, including consecutive indoor titles in Vienna and Paris. The latest triumph extended his winning streak to 10 matches and marked a significant turnaround on a surface that has not traditionally brought him the same success as outdoor courts.

Only three of Alcaraz's 29 career titles have come on indoor hard courts, with his first arriving in Rotterdam last year. He also reached the ATP Finals championship match last season, losing to Jannik Sinner after failing to advance beyond the group stage in his previous appearance.

The 23-year-old said experience and a better understanding of indoor conditions had helped him overcome his earlier difficulties.

"I've always said that I'm not bad on indoor courts. I just feel like others are a little bit better than me," Alcaraz said.

"It was about time, it was about getting more experience and it was about understanding how I should play on indoor courts."

Indoor conditions generally produce faster courts and lower bounce, leaving players with less time to construct points. Alcaraz acknowledged the challenge but said he now feels increasingly comfortable dealing with powerful servers and opponents who prefer flatter shots.

His improved form comes after an unusual season that began with a historic achievement at the Australian Open, where he became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at 22, before his wrist injury interrupted his campaign.

The extended break appears to have left him refreshed heading into the final stretch of the season.

"This year was kind of an unusual one for me," Alcaraz said. "I had a lot of months off the competition, that I was at home. So it made me come in here with a lot of energy, with a lot of ambition, hungry for the matches and hungry for more."

Alcaraz also addressed concerns about his physical condition after appearing with tape around his right knee during Monday's match. He reported no movement problems but said he was taking precautions with the help of his physiotherapist.

"I'm moving really well. But obviously it's something that I'm taking care of every day," he said. "I'm just putting so much attention with my physio and myself to do everything well off the court."

Elsewhere in the tournament, former champion Daniil Medvedev began his campaign with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory over Italian debutant Flavio Cobolli.

Medvedev, the 2020 champion, edged a competitive opening set before raising his level in the second, breaking the home favorite twice to secure the win.

Germany's Alexander Zverev also received his year-end No. 1 trophy in Turin, recognizing his achievements during the 2026 season. He enters his next ATP Finals match against American Ben Shelton on Tuesday with a tour-leading 66 victories.

The ATP Finals features the eight highest-ranked players of the season, divided into two round-robin groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. Sinner, the two-time defending champion, withdrew from this year's tournament because of a right knee injury.

Alcaraz continues his pursuit of the title on Wednesday against Medvedev as he looks to build on his dominant start and translate his recent indoor success into a maiden ATP Finals crown.