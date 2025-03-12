Two-time champion Iga Swiatek delivered a masterclass, defeating Karolina Muchova of Czechia 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the Indian Wells quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The second-seeded Pole’s dominant run through the California desert tournament continued, having dropped just six games across her three matches.

Later, in a match delayed by persistent rain, fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev powered into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Tommy Paul.

The Russian raced to a 4-0 lead in just 12 minutes. Despite a brief stumble in the first set, Medvedev regained control and cruised through the second, securing the win with a double break. He will next face Arthur Fils, who outlasted Marcos Giron 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action against Team USA's Tommy Paul during their men's singles match of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Indian Wells, U.S., March 11, 2025. (EPA Photo)

After waiting out an earlier rain delay, Swiatek seized momentum immediately, winning the first four games and not dropping a single point on her first serve in the opening set.

Muchova, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals last year after recovering from wrist surgery, struggled to find her rhythm in the second set as errors mounted.

“Sometimes matches can be pretty weird,” Swiatek said. “It’s enough for one player to not feel perfect and the other to feel great. Then suddenly the difference is much bigger than it usually is. We practiced last week and had a pretty similar level. It’s tennis. Things like that can happen. But I seized my opportunities and stayed focused and composed. It’s not easy, but I can imagine it looks that way.”

Swiatek could face a tougher test in the quarterfinals against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China, who defeated Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2 to close out the night session on the main court.

Earlier, Kostyuk’s compatriot Elina Svitolina upset fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a match delayed three hours by rain. The 23rd-seeded Svitolina, advancing to her first Indian Wells quarterfinal in six years, will face Mirra Andreeva. The ninth seed routed 2023 champion Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. Andreeva, aiming for back-to-back Masters titles after winning in Dubai, continues her impressive form.

In men’s play, 12th-seeded Holger Rune ended Stefanos Tsitsipas’ seven-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory. The Dane produced the shot of the tournament to save a break point in the second set, hitting an arcing tweener from behind the baseline that landed on the opposite baseline, beyond Tsitsipas’ reach.

“I stayed committed to my game plan and was mentally strong,” Rune said. “That made the difference. Stef is back in shape, so it was a cool battle.”

Rune will next play Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, who beat Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.