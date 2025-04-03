World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Poland’s upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, citing the need to focus on herself.

The five-time Grand Slam champion announced her decision on social media Wednesday, confirming she will not compete against Switzerland and Ukraine in Radom from April 10-12.

“I know this isn’t what fans, especially Polish ones, wanted to hear, but it’s the right decision for me right now,” Swiatek said. “I need more balance, time for myself, and to focus on training. I’ll be supporting the girls and the team from afar.”

Swiatek’s decision comes after a quarterfinal exit at the Miami Open, where she was stunned by 19-year-old Alexandra Eala of the Philippines. The Polish star played that match under heightened security following a verbal altercation with a spectator during a practice session.

Raducanu out

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has also withdrawn from next week’s qualifiers, opting to rest after a taxing run to the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old needed medical attention during her loss to Jessica Pegula, receiving treatment for her legs and back before ultimately falling 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.

Following seven tournaments in the season’s first three months, Raducanu has decided to skip Britain’s Group F qualifiers in The Hague, Netherlands, from April 10-12, as well as the Rouen Open from April 14.

“She needs a little space in the calendar to best look after her body,” her representatives told British media.

Raducanu, who has battled form and injury struggles since her 2021 U.S. Open triumph, showed flashes of her best tennis in Miami, winning four consecutive main draw matches—her strongest run since that Grand Slam breakthrough.

Britain’s captain Anne Keothavong acknowledged Raducanu’s absence as a blow to the squad, which reached last year’s semifinals.

“You always miss a player of her quality on the team,” Keothavong said. Britain will now rely on Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart, and Olivia Nicholls to lead the charge.