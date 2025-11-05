Novak Djokovic fought back tears after his second-round victory at the Hellenic Championship in Athens on Tuesday, when organizers played a heartfelt tribute video honoring his late mentor and former coach, Nikola Pilic, who died in September at age 86.

Pilic, a Croatian who reached the 1973 French Open final and later guided Germany to three Davis Cup titles between 1988 and 1993, played a defining role in Djokovic’s early career. The Serbian great trained at Pilic’s academy in Germany from age 12.

Djokovic, now a 24-time Grand Slam champion, was visibly emotional as the tribute aired following his 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Alejandro Tabilo.

“It was an emotional moment,” the 38-year-old told the ATP website.

“Considering what he meant to me and my family – privately and professionally – he was my tennis father, as I like to call him. He played a fundamental, integral role in my development as a tennis player and as a human being.

“It was really sad news when I heard that he passed away.”

Djokovic, who has won 100 ATP titles, said he would continue to honor Pilic’s legacy.

“As long as I play tennis and as long as I live, I’ll celebrate his name,” he said. “This was one way to pay tribute, and I’m sure in the future people will learn more about how Niki impacted the world of tennis and the world of sport.

“He deserves it. He was a special man.”