Tennis power couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have announced their engagement, delighting fans and colleagues as the 2025 season kicks off this week.

The Australian world No. 9 and Britain’s top-ranked women’s player, who have been together for several years, received an outpouring of congratulations from across the tennis community.

"We've been keeping a small secret," the pair said in a joint Instagram post late Monday, with Boulter showing off her ring.

Among the well-wishers were women’s stars Paula Badosa and Madison Keys, while de Minaur's fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis quipped, "It's about damn time."

De Minaur, 25, and Boulter, 28, both enjoyed breakthrough seasons in 2024.

The Australian broke into the top 10 for the first time, while Boulter climbed to a career-high No. 23.

They will both begin their 2025 campaigns this week at the mixed-teams United Cup in Sydney.