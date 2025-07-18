Former world No. 2 Ons Jabeur announced Thursday that she is stepping away from tennis to focus on her well-being after enduring two challenging seasons on tour.

“For the past two years, I’ve pushed myself to the limit – battling injuries and navigating setbacks – but I haven’t truly felt joy on the court for a long time,” the 30-year-old Tunisian and three-time Grand Slam finalist said on social media.

“Tennis is a beautiful sport, but right now, I need to take a step back, put myself first, and allow time to breathe, to heal, and to reconnect with the simple joy of living,” added Jabeur, now ranked No. 71 in the world.

Jabeur’s decision follows a difficult stretch that included a first-round retirement at Wimbledon in June and an opening-round loss at the French Open just weeks earlier.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good. I have been practicing pretty well the last few days,” said Jabeur, who did not specify the reason for her withdrawal.

“These things happen. I’m pretty sad. It doesn’t really help me with my confidence.”

After losing in Paris, Jabeur spoke about the strain the sport can place on players.

“Pushing through injury I’ve been doing, like, my whole life,” she said.

“We have a lot of guilt inside us saying we’re not doing enough or it’s not enough – the pressure from sponsors, the pressure from the ranking, the pressure of providing... some players provide for their families as well.

“It is a very tough sport.”

A popular figure on tour among both fans and fellow players, Jabeur was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, as well as at the U.S. Open in 2022.