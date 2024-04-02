Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem aims to sidestep a persistent wrist injury by adopting a more measured approach to training.

The 30-year-old, once ranked third globally, seeks to reclaim his former glory after a tumultuous period marked by a debilitating wrist injury in 2021 that led to a lengthy hiatus and a decline in his ranking.

On Monday, the two-time French Open finalist claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the first round of the Estoril Open.

"(I'm going) to listen a bit to my body," Thiem said after his win. "To really take care that there is nothing coming up, no problems for the wrist. I cut down the intensity of my practice a little bit, but I've had enough practice in my life. I can handle it if it's a little bit less."

Thiem, who next faces veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Wednesday, added that he did not feel any pain in his wrist during his first-round win, telling organizers: "Obviously, it's a little bit of a day-by-day (situation).

"But I have my physio here, who's great. I have a day off tomorrow as well which helps. I should be ready for Wednesday."