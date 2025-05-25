World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Kamilla Rakhimova with a commanding first-round performance at the French Open on Sunday, sending an early warning to her rivals as Elina Svitolina also advanced with a strong start.

China's Zheng Qinwen will look to follow the pair into the second round when she returns to the venue of her 2024 Olympic gold medal to play former runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Lorenzo Musetti meets Yannick Hanfmann.

A grand tribute is planned for 14-time champion Rafa Nadal following the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier, after which American Ben Shelton and Italian Lorenzo Sonego will bring proceedings to a close in the evening.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka ensured that everything was on schedule as she cranked up her serve in front of a small crowd under the roof of the main showcourt to blow her opponent away 6-1, 6-0 in exactly an hour.

The writing was on the wall for a dejected Rakhimova when the 27-year-old Sabalenka broke for a 3-0 lead in the second set after scampering to a ball which had clipped the net cord and crushing a forehand winner.

"I'm super happy to be back in Paris," said Belarusian Sabalenka, who is looking to improve on her run to the semifinals in 2023.

"I love playing in front of you guys and I'm excited. The first rounds are always tricky ... but I'm super happy to get the win and go through."

Up next for the Madrid champion is either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini.

Ukraine's Svitolina dropped only two games in her 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Türkiye's Zeynep Sönmez on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while Germany's Eva Lys took out American 28th seed Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-3.

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who secured her first win since returning from maternity leave at the Italian Open last week, was another early casualty in Paris following her 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 defeat by Swiss Viktorija Golubic.

Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic became the first player into the men's second round with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.