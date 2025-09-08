The U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday was delayed, and thousands of seats remained empty at Arthur Ashe Stadium as heightened security measures tied to President Donald Trump’s attendance slowed fan entry.

Spectators faced long lines outside the Queens stadium, which holds nearly 24,000, with U.S. Secret Service and other federal officers conducting bag checks and guiding fans through metal detectors.

Some attendees waited more than an hour, and a few booed as the match between rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner finally began just before 3 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. GMT).

Inside the arena, Trump drew a mixed reaction, receiving both cheers and boos as he appeared on the stadium’s big screens.

Kevin, a Brooklyn resident who works in private equity, said he had waited an hour and 15 minutes and still had not reached the entrance, blaming the delay on Trump’s visit.

"One hundred percent him. Very selfish. I would expect someone like that to have a little more grace to know that an event like this would be held up for him being here, especially in a city that hates him," he said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement, "We recognize that enhanced security for the president's visit to the U.S. Open may have contributed to delays for attendees. We sincerely thank every fan for their patience and understanding."

Strict security measures are standard for any public event attended by the president, regardless of party affiliation or popularity.

The match start time, originally set for 2 p.m. EDT, was pushed back 30 minutes due to security checks, U.S. Open organizers said shortly before it was set to begin.

A spokesperson for the United States Tennis Association, which runs the event, said the tournament had taken steps to mitigate delays, including sending messages to ticket holders over the weekend urging them to arrive early and use mass transit if possible.

"We understand the frustration of fans that were delayed in their entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium," the spokesperson, Brendan McIntyre, said in a statement. "The added security protocols were put in place by the United States Secret Service." Almost all attendees had reached their seats about an hour into the match as Sinner and Alcaraz battled in the second set. Alcaraz clinched victory in the fourth set.

Mixed reaction

Speaking to reporters after flying back to Washington from New York on Sunday, Trump said he "loved" attending the match and praised both players’ "unbelievable talent."

"The fans were really nice. I didn't know what to expect," Trump added. "Usually you would say that would be a somewhat 'progressive,' as they say nowadays, crowd."

Trump, a Republican, is a sports fan who has regularly voiced opinions about athletics in ways similar to his broader attempts to influence institutions in U.S. society. He has pushed to restrict transgender women from participating in women’s sports and called for the Washington Commanders football team to revert to its former name, the Redskins, a moniker critics view as a racist portrayal of Native Americans.

Trump’s approval rating stood at 40% in late July and mid-August, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls—the lowest of his presidency. On all policies, his support came overwhelmingly from Republicans, raising questions about how he would be received in New York, a Democratic stronghold.

Maribeth Lodes, from New York City, said her ticket to Sunday’s match cost $350. She was in line at 1:30 p.m. and still had not entered an hour and a half later.

"It's ridiculous. I think it's totally unreasonable that they do this. It makes me even more infuriated because, like, you know, we spent all of this money," she said.

Some attendees, however, were unbothered by Trump’s presence. "He can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants to," said Karen Stark, a retired tennis fan who traveled to the final from Michigan.

Resale tickets ranged from hundreds of dollars to more than $20,000, according to SeatGeek.

Trump, a regular weekend golfer in the Washington area and at his properties in New Jersey and Florida, has attended multiple sporting events since returning to the White House in January. He attended the Super Bowl in February, receiving both cheers and boos, and has gone to Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.

The USTA had asked broadcasters to remove any reaction to Trump, McIntyre said. ABC showed Trump stepping out of a box seat and waving to the still-sparse crowd, without including crowd audio. Cheers and boos were audible during ESPN’s later coverage of Trump’s appearance before the start of the event.