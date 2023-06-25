Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in a recent controversy as he adamantly refuted accusations of racism stemming from his comments about his fierce rival, Nick Kyrgios.

In a statement, Tsitsipas clarified that his words, which labeled Kyrgios as an "uneducated" player, were misinterpreted by the public and lacked racial undertones.

During a captivating interview for Netflix's Break Point series, Tsitsipas made a noteworthy observation about Kyrgios, suggesting that the Australian enfant terrible brought an "NBA basketball attitude" to the tennis world.

These comments were captured at last year's Wimbledon, following a contentious third-round match between the two athletes.

Tsitsipas had vehemently argued that Kyrgios should have faced disqualification for carelessly hitting the ball into the crowd.

Kyrgios, who ultimately emerged victorious from that intense encounter and subsequently reached the final, found Tsitsipas' description of him as "evil" and a "bully" rather unsettling.

The tensions between the two players escalated as they exchanged verbal volleys off the court, fueling speculation and setting the stage for Tsitsipas' recent clarification.

Taking to social media, Tsitsipas expressed his disappointment at misinterpreting his comments regarding Kyrgios.

He denied claims of racism, emphasizing that his intent was never to undermine Kyrgios' intelligence or abilities.

Rather, Tsitsipas aimed to elucidate his perspective on Kyrgios' unique playing style, drawing captivating parallels to the passion and intensity typically associated with basketball.

In no way did he intend to criticize Kyrgios' character or skills.

"Reflecting on the situation," Tsitsipas conveyed through a heartfelt Facebook post: "I deeply regret any unintended offense caused by misinterpreting my words. It was never my intention to cause hurt or stir controversy. Moving forward, I pledge to exercise greater mindfulness in my choice of words and the potential impact they may have."

As the controversy swirled, Kyrgios appeared relatively unfazed, taking a mature and composed stance.

He acknowledged the heated nature of their battles and attributed the recent comments to the fervor of competition. In a conciliatory tweet addressed to Tsitsipas, Kyrgios shared: "We've had some crazy battles, and I know deep down you appreciate my distinctive brand of tennis. We're all good, @steftsitsipas."

In an unfortunate turn of events, Tsitsipas and Kyrgios were set to participate in the highly anticipated Mallorca Open next week.

However, Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury, casting a temporary cloud of disappointment over the potential clash between these tennis titans.

In the wake of this controversy, it is evident that Tsitsipas remains dedicated to his craft, seeking to channel his passion and intensity solely through his tennis prowess.