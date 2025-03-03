Stefanos Tsitsipas ended nearly a year-long trophy drought on Saturday, capturing the Dubai Championships title with a new "mystery" racket, marking a successful reward for his equipment change.

The 26-year-old's first tour title since Monte Carlo last April not only ended his ATP 500 drought but also propelled him back into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time since May.

"These are the things we fight for as professional tennis players," Tsitsipas said after rising to No. 9 in the rankings, updated on Monday. "Owning a spot in the top 10 is one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience. It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I’m happy to be in a position to truly celebrate."

Tsitsipas, who briefly ranked No. 3 in 2023 after a run to the Australian Open final, had struggled recently, suffering first-round exits at his last two Grand Slams.

His all-court game had lost its threat, and losses to lower-ranked players began to mount. But changing his racket for Dubai gave him the firepower needed to claim his 12th tour-level trophy.

Playing with a blacked-out frame, as players do when trialing new equipment, Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Karen Khachanov, Matteo Berrettini, and Tallon Griekspoor before downing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

"Comfort is one thing that it brings to my game," Tsitsipas said about his racket ahead of the final. "That's something I was trying to add into my game.

"I've been receiving some of that extra help. I've spoken about how balls and courts have changed over the last couple of years. That's just me trying to adapt to that."

Tsitsipas, who will aim for success at Indian Wells and Miami ahead of the European clay-court swing, said it would have been foolish not to seek ways to improve his game.

"These changes sometimes are necessary because you don't want to be stuck in the same pattern," the former French Open runner-up added.

"I feel like it's something refreshing and a good addition so far. It definitely brings that refreshing feeling and adds a bit of life and enthusiasm to my everyday going to work."