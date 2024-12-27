Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted on Friday that he needs to break free from a slump and start fresh in 2025 after winning just one title last season and falling out of the top 10.

The Greek world No. 11, who claimed his only title at the Monte Carlo Masters, also announced that he has parted ways with his father, Apostolos, ending their coaching partnership.

"I'm looking at kind of reinventing myself," said Tsitsipas, who begins his season at the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup mixed team event.

"I felt like I've been stuck in a pattern over the last few months. I haven't been able to unlock it."

"I'm looking for a fresh, new 2025. That doesn't mean suddenly winning everything. It's just about seeing a trajectory of constant improvement—improving in all fields of my career but also in my outside life... I want stability in my life," he told reporters.

Tsitsipas starts the year outside the top 10 for the first time since 2019 and hopes that will alleviate some of the pressure.

"I don't think there's that much pressure when you're outside the top 10. Well, probably there is some pressure in terms of now it's my opportunity to add points and get some good weeks going," he said.

The United Cup will serve as part of Tsitsipas' preparation for the Australian Open, where the 26-year-old reached the final in 2023.