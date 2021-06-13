Stefanos Tsitsipas has taken a two-set lead in the French Open final against Novak Djokovic.

The score is 7-6 (6), 6-2.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas has looked poised playing in his first Grand Slam final, and fresher than Djokovic, who is coming off an epic semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic had a chance to serve out the first set. But he lost eight of the next nine points with an uncharacteristic stretch of poor play and fell behind 4-0 in the tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas then erased a set point in the tiebreaker with a difficult forehand winner. The shot was so impressive it drew applause even from Djokovic.

Tsitsipas broke twice in the second set to take his commanding lead. He’s trying to become the first Greek to win a Grand Slam.