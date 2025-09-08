Adana’s Göktuğ Onur, born with Down syndrome, has found his calling at the ping pong table, turning a chance discovery at a local rehabilitation center into a national ambition.

The eldest of three children from Güzelyalı in Çukurova, Göktuğ was introduced to table tennis two years ago after his talent was spotted at a specialized rehabilitation center.

Guided by his family and encouraged by his instructors, he began training regularly under coach Gökhan Karakoç at the Ayas Bizim Çocuklar Sports Movement Center, practicing three times a week.

Göktuğ has already made his mark on the national stage.

He finished second at the July 14 table tennis tournament organized by the Turkish Special Athletes Sports Federation (TÖSSFED) in Adana and has earned top placements in school competitions coordinated by TÖSSFED and the Youth and Sports Ministry’s School Sports Department.

With sights set on the 2026 TÖSSFED Table Tennis Tournament, Göktuğ dreams of winning first place and earning a spot on the national team. “I love table tennis. I want to become Türkiye’s champion and play for the national team,” he said.

His mother, Ayşe Onur, emphasized how the sport has helped him grow socially and personally.

“Göktuğ is a child who loves to succeed. Since he was little, he’s been able to achieve what he sets his mind to. I’ve supported him every step of the way, because reaching success requires perseverance. I will always stand firmly behind my son, and together, we will succeed,” she said.

She also encouraged families of children with special needs to give them opportunities rather than keeping them confined, noting that her son’s active participation has been key to his achievements.

Coach Karakoç praised Göktuğ not only for his talent but also for setting an inspiring example for other children with Down syndrome.

“He’s remarkably skilled for a Down syndrome athlete. Previous coaches laid a strong foundation, and we’re building on that to help him reach even higher. Like many special-needs athletes, he has courage and self-confidence. He learns to win and lose, which positively impacts his social life and family relationships,” Karakoç said.