Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) President Şafak Müderrisgil says his first year in office was devoted to data, diagnosis and restructuring, with 2026 set to mark a decisive shift from planning to execution across Turkish tennis.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Müderrisgil addressed the historic Australian Open performances by Turkish players, long-term support for emerging talents, Davis Cup ambitions, grassroots reforms and a growing international tournament calendar in Türkiye.

Asked to define his first two years in charge, Müderrisgil described 2025 as a foundational learning phase and 2026 as the point where strategy turns into results.

“Our first year was largely about data collection, analysis and laying the groundwork for restructuring,” he said. “You could call it an apprenticeship year. We listened to all stakeholders, identified problems, conducted SWOT analyses and built our strategic framework. In 2026, we move fully into action, implementing what we’ve learned and reshaping Turkish tennis with concrete steps.”

Australian Open milestones

Müderrisgil praised the breakthrough performances of Zeynep Sönmez and Ahmet Kaplan at the season’s first Grand Slam.

“Sönmez reached the third round, becoming the first Turkish player to do so at the Australian Open, which made us immensely proud,” he said. “Ahmet Kaplan, ranked world No. 4, reached the semifinals in quad wheelchair tennis. Both delivered outstanding results.”

Assessing Sönmez’s development, Müderrisgil emphasized her steady upward trajectory.

“She’s climbing the performance ladder with consistency. Her focus on variety and reading opponents is the right approach at this level. That requires strong mental resilience, which she manages well. She knows her serve needs further improvement, and that’s part of the process. When you look at her career path, she’s breaking records step by step, both personally and for Turkish tennis. I believe she’ll reach even higher levels.”

Backing the next generation

Müderrisgil highlighted the rise of young national players such as Kaan Işık Koşaner, Mustafa Ege Şık, Ada Kumru and Nil Çukurluoğlu, noting the growing depth of Türkiye’s talent pool.

“We’re seeing diversification and growth in our talent base, which is extremely encouraging,” he said. “While our senior players continue to compete, it’s vital that younger athletes gain experience, compete internationally and appear at Grand Slams. This year alone, six Turkish players competed at the Australian Open, that’s hugely valuable.”

Central to that support is the Tennis Support Fund, launched in July 2025.

“The fund was created specifically to support young players,” Müderrisgil said. “In just over six months, it has delivered a return of nearly 20%, reached TL 152 million ($3.5 million) with 331 investors, and generated around 750,000 lira for Turkish tennis. These numbers will grow as more tennis lovers invest. The stronger the fund becomes, the more we can ease the financial burden on athletes, families and clubs.”

Davis Cup ambitions

Türkiye’s men’s national team will face Slovenia on Feb. 6-7 in the Davis Cup World Group I playoffs, a tie Müderrisgil says is critical to the federation’s long-term goals.

Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) President Şafak Müderrisgil poses for a photo after an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) at the federation headquarters, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Our squad includes Mert Alkaya, Yankı Erel, Ergi Kırkın, Kerem Yılmaz and Kaan Işık Koşaner,” he said. “Our immediate goal is to advance past the playoffs and remain in World Group I. Beyond that, we aim to reach the Davis Cup Qualifiers. We invite Turkish fans in Slovenia and nearby countries to support our team, we’re approaching this tie with great excitement.”

Reshaping the league system

One of the federation’s key reforms for 2026 will be a redesigned national league structure, including the introduction of a 12-14 age “development league.”

“We want to reach players at younger ages, when technical and tactical learning is easier and team competition can shape their mindset,” Müderrisgil explained. “This structure will expand regional participation and gradually lead to a more inclusive national championship. Our aim is to see every color of Türkiye represented, not just the same cities and clubs every year.”

He added that the “Let’s Play Tennis” project, launched in 11 provinces affected by the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, will expand to 11 more cities and align with the ITF’s “Play and Stay” program. Efforts to grow wheelchair tennis will continue, while the federation plans to introduce its Equal Opportunities Board on International Women’s Day.

Istanbul to host WTA 125 event

On the international calendar, Müderrisgil confirmed that Istanbul will host a WTA 125 tournament in early May.

“A WTA tournament has been approved and will take place in Istanbul during the week of May 4, three weeks before Roland Garros,” he said. “We’ve also applied to host an ATP Challenger 75 event, and we’re awaiting confirmation. Both would strengthen Türkiye’s position on the global tennis map.”

He also underlined the federation’s growing focus on padel and pickleball.

Türkiye became a member of the International Padel Federation in November 2025 and will host three FIP tournaments in 2026.

In pickleball, the “Pickleball on Campus” project will launch across 20 universities, culminating in Türkiye hosting the European Pickleball Championships in November.

Antalya, meanwhile, will host the inaugural ITF World Wheelchair Tennis Juniors Festival in May, another first for Turkish tennis.