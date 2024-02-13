The Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) is determined to fiercely compete in the Davis Cup, striving to cement the nation's position on the global stage.

TTF President Cengiz Durmuş, addressing the upcoming match against Austria in the Davis Cup World Group 1 series, confidently stated, "We are not a country afraid of our opponents."

Responding to questions from Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the Austria match, Durmuş emphasized the federation's continuous strategies to cultivate top-tier athletes, expressing satisfaction with the rising performance levels of both junior and national team tennis players.

Reflecting on their recent encounter with New Zealand in the Davis Cup World Group 1 playoff series, Durmuş recalled the challenge posed by the Kiwis.

"New Zealand was truly a tough away fixture. Our national team displayed great unity and determination. The first day of the event concluded at 1-1. However, on the second day, we clinched both matches, defeating New Zealand 3-1 and securing our spot in World Group 1."

Looking ahead to the men's national team's match against Austria, Durmuş underlined the caliber of their opponents.

"In September, we will be competing in a group featuring the world's top countries. This round, we are matched up against Austria, boasting world No. 3 Dominic Thiem and No. 38 Sebastian Ofner. However, we are not a country that fears our rivals. We assert our presence in every match we play. The Davis Cup, held since 1946, is the World Cup of national teams. There are 159 teams in the world rankings, and we currently stand at 32nd. As the 32nd-ranked team, we will compete in this tournament. If we manage to defeat Austria, we hold dreams of reaching the world finals. Yet, for this dream to materialize, our athletes need to elevate their game. As the level of our players rises, so does the level of our team and country," he said.

President Durmuş stressed the importance of national athletes competing against superior tennis players.

Asserting that they won't back down against Austria, Durmuş stated: "Our players will experience the same atmosphere as those who have defeated top-ranked players, even Grand Slam champions. We believe our athletes will instill fear in their opponents rather than feeling it themselves. The unity among our national tennis players is commendable, particularly evident during our matches in New Zealand. Tennis authorities praised our performance in New Zealand, and we hope to demonstrate that same cohesion and unity against Austria."