Sibel Altınkaya, who secured her spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for table tennis through points earned at the WTT Star Contender Tournament in Slovenia, is preparing for the competition alongside her coach and husband, Ufuk Altınkaya, in Adana.

Training at the Table Tennis Hall of the new Adana Stadium, the national athlete is aiming for her first Olympic appearance with hopes of achieving a podium finish.

Reflecting on her successes in table tennis since 2003, Sibel credited much of her achievements to her husband, stating: "I've achieved various accolades over the years. I'm very happy and proud to have earned an Olympic quota. Working with my husband is truly fulfilling. While at home he's my husband, in the gym, he's always my coach. Our goal is to represent our flag in the best possible way at the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Ufuk Altınkaya, who has been coaching for about 26 years, recalled meeting his wife Sibel Altınkaya at the 2014 Marmaris Türkiye Championship.

Highlighting her achievements in the Balkan Championships, he emphasized their rigorous training regimen.

"We train for seven hours daily, focusing on both skills and conditioning. Our sessions are split between morning and evening, with additional conditioning workouts during our Olympic preparation, including group sessions and one-on-one drills," Altınkaya said.

Expressing pride in his wife's discipline and success, Altınkaya added: "She's an incredibly disciplined athlete. She's achieved Mediterranean Games silver, multiple Balkan Championships, seven consecutive European Championships and various other European honors. Her recent accomplishment of securing an Olympic quota for our country fills us with immense pride. As both a husband and a coach, I'm truly proud of our efforts and the results we've achieved."