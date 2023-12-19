In a sweeping vision for the future of Turkish tennis, Cengiz Durmuş, the president of the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF), unveiled plans for a remarkable 2024, promising a whopping 139 international tournaments.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency (AA), Durmuş exuded pride in Türkiye's growing stature as a global tennis tournaments hub.

"Türkiye is the sought-after address of international tournaments," Durmuş said, highlighting the country's prowess in organizing a staggering 470 tournaments in 2023, contributing around 14 million euros (TL 445.55 million) to sports tourism.

Notable events such as the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Tennis Championship and the Billie Jean King Cup underscored Türkiye's prominence, earning them the title of the most developing country awarded by the European Tennis Federation.

The tennis landscape in Türkiye is experiencing a surge, with a nearly 20% increase in licensed players, reaching 103,000.

Durmuş beamed with pride as he recounted the achievements of Turkish tennis players on the global stage, emphasizing the remarkable success of the 14-year-old national men's tennis team in the European Summer Cup.

"The capital of Türkiye is now also the capital of tennis with the TTF Ankara Tennis Center," Durmuş said, emphasizing their commitment to expanding tennis nationwide.

Cengiz Durmuş, the president of the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF) poses for a photo after an interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2023. (AA Photo)

The Cudi Cup, symbolizing the democratization of tennis, has become a shining example of tennis accessibility. Durmuş outlined plans to transform TTF facilities into Olympic Preparation Centers, fostering 24-hour training for aspiring athletes.

In a monumental move, the TTF brought a world-class facility to Ankara, the TTF Ankara Tennis Center.

With 13 courts, including a central court boasting a 3,500-seat capacity, the center aims to host an ATP tournament in 2024 featuring the world's top tennis talents.

The center, lauded by the International Tennis Federation, will evolve into a camp training center, attracting the globe's finest players.

Durmuş underscored the significance of the "Our Children Are Our Future" project, designed to return life to normal in earthquake-ravaged Kahramanmaraş.

Beyond aid efforts, the TTF initiated activities to socialize children in container cities through tennis clubs.

Expanding their reach, similar tennis clubs are planned for Adıyaman and Hatay.

As tennis continues to captivate approximately 15 million enthusiasts in Türkiye, Durmuş revealed plans for strategic sponsorships in 2024, aligning with companies eager to enhance tennis awareness through jersey, clothing and tournament name partnerships.