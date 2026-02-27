Zeynep Sönmez continued her rise on the WTA Tour by overcoming American Ann Li 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 in a thrilling second-round clash at the Merida Open Akron in Merida, Mexico, advancing to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Ranked No. 81, Sönmez faced a stern test against the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Li, who started strong by taking the first set 6-3.

The Turkish player regrouped, clawing back from a 2-4 deficit in the second set to force a tense tiebreak, which she edged 7-6(7).

In the deciding set, Sönmez broke Li at critical moments and closed out the match 6-4, showcasing resilience, sharp court awareness, and mental toughness honed under coach Issam Jellali.

Sönmez, 23, is no stranger to Merida, having claimed her first WTA singles title here in 2024 at the WTA 250 level with a straight-sets victory over Li.

Entering 2026 via a wild card, she bypassed the qualifiers, while Li received a first-round bye.

The WTA 500 tournament, elevated from WTA 250 this year, is part of the Sunshine Swing, offering $1.2 million in prize money and attracting top talent, including World No. 1 Jasmine Paolini and defending champion Emma Navarro.

Born in Istanbul with family roots in Artvin, Sönmez discovered tennis at age six.

After climbing the ITF ranks and collecting four singles titles, she turned professional, making her WTA debut at the 2023 Rosmalen Open.

Her breakthrough in Merida made her the first Turkish woman to win a WTA singles title and propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 69 in October 2025.

Sönmez’s 2026 campaign has already shown promise. She reached the third round of the Australian Open as a qualifier and enters the Merida Open quarterfinals with a 6-5 season record.

Standing 1.7m with a versatile game blending strong groundstrokes and net play, she has amassed $271,752 in career prize money.

On Friday, Sönmez will face Spain’s Cristina Bucșa, ranked No. 20, for a place in the semifinals.

Bucșa advanced by defeating Marina Stakusic 7-6(3), 6-3. While Bucșa holds the ranking advantage, Sönmez’s dominant 9-1 record in Merida and familiarity with the courts could tilt the balance in her favor, offering another chance to make history for Turkish tennis.