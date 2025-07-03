Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez shattered barriers at Wimbledon on Thursday, becoming the first Turkish woman in 75 years to reach the third round of any Grand Slam singles event.

The 23-year-old world No. 88 toppled China’s No. 32 Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, showcasing poise and power on the iconic grass courts of London.

This victory not only marks a personal milestone but also echoes a historic feat last achieved by Bahtiye Musluoğlu at the 1950 French Open.

Sönmez’s remarkable run has sparked celebrations across Turkish media and social platforms, signaling the nation’s rising presence on tennis’s global stage.

Facing a higher-ranked and seasoned opponent on Court 12, Sönmez demonstrated resilience and tactical savvy.

After breaking Wang’s serve early in the first set, she faced a mid-set slump but rallied impressively to win critical games and close out the set 7-5.

The second set was a tense back-and-forth, but Sönmez’s aggressive returns and clutch serving, including saving multiple break points, sealed her 7-5 win after 1 hour 42 minutes.

Her stat line was impressive: 38 winners, a 68% first-serve rate, and a 75% success rate on break points. This mental toughness reflects lessons learned from her painful near-miss in Wimbledon qualifying last year.

Breakthrough for Turkish tennis

Sönmez’s achievement surpasses the best of Turkish players like Çağla Büyükakçay and İpek Soylu, marking a historic resurgence in Turkish tennis.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak congratulated her on social media, calling her success “historic” and a source of national pride.

Born in Istanbul in 2002, Sönmez has quickly risen from ballgirl to Türkiye’s No. 1 player, with a career-high ranking of No. 76 earlier this year.

Her breakthrough came in 2024, when she won the Merida Open and broke into the Top 100.

Despite setbacks in Grand Slam qualifying rounds last year, her resolve has fueled this Wimbledon run.

Sönmez awaits the winner of the Thursday match between Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 17) and the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens (No. 69).

Alexandrova’s powerful baseline game and grass-court experience present a formidable test, while Lamens’ defensive skills could stretch Sönmez’s aggression.