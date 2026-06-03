Marta Kostyuk said Russian players are using silence as a shield over the war in Ukraine, arguing that more than four years into the conflict their refusal to speak out has made clear “whose side they are on” as she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old defeated fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in an emotionally charged quarterfinal played just hours after another wave of Russian strikes on Kyiv. In her post-match remarks, Kostyuk criticized Russian players who continue to avoid publicly condemning the war.

Kostyuk, who will face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals, said she no longer accepts the argument that Russian athletes stay silent because of possible repercussions at home, insisting that years of inaction have already exposed their position.

“There is a way if you don’t agree,” Kostyuk told reporters. “I know some people who left Russia the moment the war began, who sold all their businesses, who left everything behind because they just don’t agree with what their country is doing to other people.”

She pointed to fellow player Daria Kasatkina, who changed her sporting nationality from Russia to Australia last year, as an example of someone who has spoken out despite pressure on her family.

“I don’t think she lives in Russia anyways, but the majority of players don’t live in Russia,” Kostyuk said. “There is nothing stopping you if this is something you don’t believe in.

“After four years, I think they’ve made it very clear whose side they are on.”

Kostyuk’s comments came after she was asked about remarks from Russian players including Diana Shnaider and Andreeva, who have said they prefer to focus solely on tennis and avoid political discussion.

“They are all grown-ups. They know what they’re talking about. They know what’s going on. They have phones. They have Instagram. They have news,” Kostyuk said.

“I wish there was a more clear stance on what’s going on, especially when your country is killing other people.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian dedicated her victory to “the Ukrainian people” after saying she woke up to news of another deadly night of bombings before checking on her family’s safety.

Kostyuk said representing Ukraine has become more important than results.

“With everything that’s happening, for me being here is a real blessing, and I don’t think about winning,” she said. “I’m here to represent Ukraine and to enjoy.”