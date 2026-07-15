The Championships, Wimbledon 2026 concluded after two weeks of world-class tennis, memorable milestones and historic achievements, bringing another unforgettable edition of the world's oldest Grand Slam tournament to a close.

From the first serve to the final point, players competed in 1,318 hours of tennis, featuring 18,130 games and 45,182 rallies. Throughout the tournament, organizers used 15,456 tennis balls, while competitors combined to hit 7,000 aces.

For the first time since 2019, Wimbledon enjoyed an entire tournament without a single rain interruption, thanks to favorable weather conditions.

Several players etched their names into Wimbledon history. U.K.'s Arthur Fery became the first British wild card in the Open Era to reach the Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals. Fellow Briton Henry Patten made history by becoming the first British player in the Open Era to win the Gentlemen's Doubles Championship twice.

The tournament also marked significant breakthroughs for international players. Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon, while Yui Kamiji completed her Career Golden Slam, adding another remarkable achievement to her illustrious wheelchair tennis career.

This year also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Brad Parks founding wheelchair tennis, highlighting the continued growth and success of the sport.

One of the tournament's most demanding encounters saw Novak Djokovic defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest match of the Championships, lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The fastest serve recorded during the tournament reached 148 mph (238 km/h), delivered by Thiago Agustín Tirante.

Wimbledon 2026 also showcased the next generation of talent, with 3,823 games played across the junior singles and doubles events.

Behind the scenes, 282 Ball Boys and Ball Girls helped ensure the smooth running of the Championships, while the tournament once again featured countless memorable fashion moments, continuing Wimbledon's tradition of elegance on and off the court.

I covered the Championships throughout the tournament as an accredited journalist, reporting from the All England Club on the matches, major stories and historic moments that defined Wimbledon 2026.

As another memorable chapter in Wimbledon's storied history comes to a close, the 2026 Championships will be remembered for its record-breaking performances, historic firsts and two weeks of exceptional tennis on the grass courts of southwest London.