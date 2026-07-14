A perfectly executed topspin lob drifted beyond the outstretched reach of the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Alexander Zverev before dropping just inside the baseline in the second game.

Later, a perfectly disguised drop shot forced Zverev into such a sudden change of direction that the German awkwardly overextended his right knee during a pivotal moment in the third set.

While Jannik Sinner produced his trademark barrage of blistering baseline winners in his four-set Wimbledon final victory over Zverev, it was the added variety in his game that proved just as decisive.

As Zverev unleashed more power than ever against the world's top-ranked player, Sinner responded with an expanded arsenal of shots that kept his opponent guessing.

That versatility was what impressed Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, the most after Sunday's triumph.

Cahill said the sport's new generation is following the path set by the game's great champions. Just as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray continually refined and expanded their games throughout their careers, Sinner, Zverev and the injured Carlos Alcaraz are doing the same to stay ahead at the highest level.

"Alexander is now playing a different style of tennis against Jannik," Cahill said. "We know Jannik is going to have to improve in certain areas to handle that type of game. Carlos is going to come back really strong, as well, as we all hope. You need to keep adding things to his game.

"We saw a lot of the stuff he doesn't normally like doing, even in the final today: sliced backhands, a couple of lobs, a couple of drop shots. Really stepping up when he needed to in the big moments."

Sinner's second consecutive Wimbledon title matched the two titles Alcaraz won before him at the All England Club and raised his overall Grand Slam tally to five, narrowing the gap to Alcaraz's seven.

Alcaraz missed the French Open and Wimbledon this year because of a right wrist injury, and it remains unclear whether he'll return in time for the year's final Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open.

Zverev's performance in London leapfrogged him ahead of Alcaraz into the No. 2 spot when the new rankings were released Monday.

Zverev's run on the grass followed his first major title at the French Open last month after Sinner's stunning second-round meltdown in Paris.

"Big, big respect to Sascha, because he's doing something amazing. His game is growing and growing," Sinner said, using Zverev's nickname. "You always have someone who is pushing you to the limit. We hope that Carlos is coming back, as well, because tennis needs him.

"Having Novak still around, having all the young players coming, it's really, really nice," added Sinner, who beat the 39-year-old Djokovic in the semifinals. "At the same time, you always need to work hard."

Sinner twice came back from a set down in a five-set marathon against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, when he also had to deal with blood seeping through his shoe because of a toenail issue.

He didn't lose another set until Zverev unleashed a barrage of serves at up to 139 mph (224 kph) and backed them up with huge forehands to the corners.

Sinner knew he had a challenge on his hands when the first-set tiebreaker was decided by an inside-out forehand winner from Zverev.

So did Sinner's mother, Siglinde, who couldn't bear to watch some of the more tense moments on Centre Court.

"My mom, I see her, she left the stadium a couple of times," Sinner said on court during his victory speech, glancing over after she had returned in time for the trophy ceremony. "It's not easy."

Amid stifling heat and humidity in Paris in late May, Sinner had his 30-match winning streak ended after coming within one game of a straight-set victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who was ranked No. 56.

Sinner underwent medical exams in Milan after the Paris defeat and acknowledged during Wimbledon that doctors discovered what was bothering him, without revealing the details.

"His medical records are his medical records. We won't speak about any of that," Cahill said. "But it's up to us to make some changes, to do some little things differently."

Sinner now often leaves the court between sets to refresh himself, change his shirt and get a moment of air conditioning. During another heat wave the week before Wimbledon began, he used an ice vest to cool down.

"Look, he's a redhead who lives in northern Italy, who grew up in the snow and the Alps. Hot weather is a little bit different for him than it is for most people," Cahill said.

"The more time he spends in the heat, the better he's going to be at it," Cahill added. "We might even make some changes to the preseason, chasing the sun a little bit more, getting him more acclimatized to playing in these types of conditions."