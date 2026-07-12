This year’s Wimbledon began on Monday 29 June and runs through to Sunday 12 July.

The women's and men's singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions started in the first week.

Meanwhile, the men's, women's and quad wheelchair events are taking place in the second week alongside the Junior Championships.

With a host of British talent featuring at SW19 across two weeks of action at The Championships, tennis fans are enjoying another memorable Wimbledon, which this year has arrived with a record-breaking prize money fund and significant investment across the sport.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has announced a historic 64.2 million pound ($86.2 million) prize money fund for The Championships 2026 – the largest in the tournament's history.

The increase of $14.4 million from last year's $71.8 million total represents a 20% rise, making it the biggest annual prize money increase ever awarded at Wimbledon.

Singles champions in both the ladies' and gentlemen's draws will receive approximately $4.8 million, up 20% from 2025, while runners-up will take home around $2.4 million, an increase of 18%.

Players competing in the first round of the singles events will earn approximately $107,000, up 21%, while prize money for those competing in qualifying has increased by 25% to around $8.3 million.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has also increased prize money across doubles and wheelchair events, with ladies', gentlemen's and mixed doubles competitions receiving a 10% uplift and wheelchair and quad wheelchair events rising by 20%.

Deborah Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, said the increase reflects both the continued success of Wimbledon and the Club's commitment to reinvesting in the sport.

"I am delighted to announce a total prize money fund of $86 million for The Championships 2026, a very significant increase of 20% from approximately $71.7 million last year," Jevans said.

"This announcement recognizes the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable program that allows us not only to increase prize money, but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis."

"We are clear that as Wimbledon grows, the players will continue to share in that success."

The latest rise continues a long-term trend of increased player earnings at the grass-court Grand Slam. Over the past decade, prize money for singles champions has risen by 80%, while first-round singles prize money has increased by 160%. Prize money available during qualifying has grown by an impressive 393% over the same period.

The announcement forms part of a broader investment program undertaken by the All England Club since the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, nearly $1.34 billion has been invested across prize money, infrastructure projects, player facilities and support for the wider tennis ecosystem.

Among the headline developments is the ongoing redevelopment of the Millennium Building, a multi-million-pound project designed to enhance facilities for players, members and media. New additions this year include an expanded gym, upgraded medical and recovery facilities and a dedicated nutrition bar, with further player-focused improvements scheduled for completion ahead of Wimbledon 2027.

The Club has also invested heavily in the Community Tennis Center at Raynes Park, which serves as an official off-site practice venue featuring Wimbledon-standard grass courts and training facilities.

Beyond SW19, Wimbledon has committed 50 million pounds since COVID to supporting the grass-court season across the United Kingdom and Europe, helping provide approximately 2,500 professional playing opportunities.

The All England Club also continues to support the development of tennis worldwide, with 90% of its distributable surplus directed to the Lawn Tennis Association and an annual contribution of $750,000 to the Grand Slam Player Development Program.

As Wimbledon 2026 reaches its final day, the record prize money announcement serves as another reminder of the tournament's growing influence and financial strength, while reinforcing its commitment to investing in players and the future of the sport.