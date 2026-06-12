Wimbledon organisers have described the return of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams to competition as “exciting,” amid growing speculation that the American could receive a wildcard entry for this year’s Championships.

The 44-year-old stepped back onto the court this week for the first time in nearly four years, teaming up with Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko in doubles at the WTA event at Queen’s Club.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, has not confirmed whether she will feature at the All England Club, though reports suggest she is in line for a wildcard, most likely in doubles.

“I guess what I can say is we can all see how much excitement Serena being back on a tennis court, and particularly back on a grass court, has created,” Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said Thursday.

“And so one can only imagine what that would be like at the Championships. The wildcard committee will make its decisions next week, and we’ll be communicating those early next week.

“She has certainly created a fantastic buzz, and that is exciting for the sport.”

Williams won her first Wimbledon singles title in 2002 and her most recent in 2016. She has also won six women’s doubles titles at the grass-court major.

“And as and when at the wildcard meeting next week, I’m sure it won’t ignore her success at Wimbledon when making that decision,” All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said.

Wild cards are given to players whose rankings do not merit a place in the main draw and are often awarded to home players, top players returning from injury layoffs or those, such as Williams, with notable past success.

The announcement will be made Tuesday.