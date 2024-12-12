Wimbledon is taking legal action to protect its ambitious expansion plans.

The All England Club (AELTC) received planning approval from the Greater London Authority in September to build 39 new courts, including an 8,000-seat show court, on the site of the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club, located just across the road from its current grounds.

The expansion would nearly triple the size of the venue but has sparked significant opposition from local residents.

An issue raised at the planning hearing was whether a statutory trust for recreational use on the land would restrict development.

The AELTC is adamant there is not, but it is initiating a court process to resolve the matter once and for all before beginning any work.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Our position, and that adopted by Merton Council on advice, was and remains that there is not, nor has there ever been, a statutory trust affecting the former Wimbledon Park Golf Course land.

"In the circumstances, we recognize that the correct thing to do at this stage is to put the matter before the court to establish that there is no trust over the land.

"Today, we have issued a letter before action to begin this court process. We believe that resolving this matter is an important step that will provide reassurance to us and the local community.

"This marks the next phase of our long-term project to maintain our position at the pinnacle of tennis and deliver year-round benefits for local people with 27 acres of newly accessible parkland for everyone to enjoy."

It is not yet known how long resolving the issue could take, and there is also the possibility of a judicial review of the project.