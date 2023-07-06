Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek showcased their dominance at Wimbledon Wednesday, delivering captivating performances that were somewhat overshadowed by confetti-throwing climate activists and relentless rain delays at the prestigious All England Club.

Djokovic, with his sights set on clinching an unparalleled eighth Wimbledon men's title and a remarkable 24th Grand Slam victory, outclassed Australia's Jordan Thompson in a thrilling match that concluded with a scoreline of 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

This monumental win marked the 36-year-old's 350th triumph in Grand Slam singles, placing him third on the all-time list, trailing only the remarkable achievements of Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Furthermore, this triumph on the hallowed Centre Court extended Djokovic's undefeated streak to an astonishing decade.

Expressing his profound connection to the iconic venue, Djokovic articulated: "We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I." He now eagerly awaits a potential encounter with his old adversary, Stan Wawrinka, in the third round, setting the stage for a compelling clash between two titans of the sport.

While Djokovic and Swiatek effortlessly secured their places in the last 32, the tournament faced setbacks with four first-round matches that were yet to commence.

These unfortunate delays were a consequence of persistent rain, which led to the cancellation of a total of 21 matches until Thursday.

The previous day had witnessed only eight completed ties as the torrential downpour inundated the All-England Club.

However, Wednesday introduced an entirely new challenge in the form of climate activists from the Just Stop Oil movement.

Two individuals in their 60s stormed onto Court 18, scattering vibrant orange confetti and jigsaw pieces during Grigor Dimitrov's intense battle against Sho Shimabukuro.

In response, a Wimbledon spokesperson confirmed the arrest of these individuals on charges of aggravated trespass and criminal damage, assuring that they had been swiftly removed from the premises.

The disruptive actions of another protestor marred the subsequent match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on the same court, eliciting disapproving jeers from the exasperated fans.

On the women's side, top-seeded Iga Swiatek displayed her exceptional form by breezing past Sara Sorribes Tormo with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory, securing her spot in the third round.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Wimbledon's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK., July 5, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

While Swiatek has triumphed at the U.S. Open and the French Open, she has yet to advance beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

However, her astounding performance thus far in this year's tournament, during which she has relinquished a mere six games, hints at her potential to create history on the legendary grass courts.