Twelve-year-old Yusuf Meydan from Van, who lives with physical disabilities, began his table tennis journey under his teacher, ultimately achieving the title of Turkish champion in his debut tournament.

Meydan, born with one leg shorter than the other in the Şemsibey Mahallesi of Tuşba district, saw his life change when his physical education teacher, Hatip Bulut, discovered his talent last year and introduced him to table tennis.

Improving his skills with training sessions on a table set up in the school corridor, Meydan decided to compete to pursue a successful career in tennis, overcoming obstacles.

After a rigorous preparation period with his teacher, Meydan managed to win first place in his first competition, the Turkish Special Individuals Table Tennis Championship, held in Karabük on March 21.

Setting an example to other students at school, Meydan aims to achieve international success by wearing the national team jersey.

Yusuf Meydan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he started playing table tennis with the guidance of his teachers, saying, "I noticed my friends playing table tennis constantly at school which I liked. Later, when my teachers discovered my talent, we started training tirelessly. I bought a racket and practiced at home to improve myself. Whenever my lessons ended, I joined the course and continued my training. In short, I trained wherever and whenever I could find the time."

Confident in his table tennis prowess, Meydan expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by his family and teachers.

Becoming the Turkish champion, he fulfilled his promise and returned to his hometown with pride.

His ultimate goal is to become a physical education teacher and join the national team, inspired to train other students, thanks to the support of his teachers.

Physical education teacher Hatip Bulut shared his joy in developing students' athletic abilities, highlighting his pride in guiding student Meydan into the world of sports.

Observing Meydan's keen interest in table tennis, Bulut nurtured his talent despite initial challenges due to his physical condition.

Training in the school corridor, Meydan's involvement in table tennis not only improved his physical abilities but also boosted his confidence and social skills.

His success in city rankings and subsequent triumph at the Turkish championship in Karabük showcased Meydan's perseverance and talent.