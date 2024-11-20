Zeynep Sönmez is rewriting the story of Turkish tennis, climbing to a career-high of 91 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings after claiming the first WTA title of her career in Merida, Mexico.

She has joined Çağla Büyükakçay as the only two Turkish women to achieve such a feat, marking a milestone for a nation still nurturing its tennis culture.

Her rise not only elevates Türkiye’s global visibility in sports but also inspires a new generation of players aiming to shine on the international stage.

Tennis is still gaining ground in Türkiye, but the foundation is promising.

According to the Turkish Tennis Federation (TTF), the country has about 11,000 registered players, nearly 700 clubs and over 2,000 courts nationwide as of 2023.

These numbers show potential, but more grassroots investment is needed to turn budding interest into sustained success.

Sönmez’s achievements are a beacon for aspiring players.

“Tennis needs more visibility here,” she said during an interview with Daily Sabah.

Daily Sabah editor Elif Sena Darbaz (L) poses for a photo with Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez after an interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2024. (Courtesy of Elif Sena Darbaz)

Inspired by Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian star who has transformed the sport in her home country, Sönmez envisions a similar path for Türkiye with her goal to prove that Turkish athletes can compete with the best in the world.

Secrets behind her success

Pressure, for Sönmez, is a privilege – a mantra she adopts from Billie Jean King.

“I try to turn pressure into something positive; it’s a reminder that I’m here with a purpose. So pressure is a privilege,” she said.

This mindset, coupled with rigorous mental preparation, has fortified her against the demands of professional tennis, from grueling travel schedules to the physical toll of injuries.

The young star draws inspiration from tennis legends Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and the recently retired Rafael Nadal, admiring their unwavering grit.

“Watching Nadal fight for every point taught me about perseverance,” she said.

She also learns from female icons like Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka, blending lessons from their styles into her own approach.

Despite setbacks and moments of doubt, Sönmez has never wavered in her commitment.

“There were times I said, ‘That’s it; I’m done.’ But then I remember what tennis has given me, and I find the strength to keep going,” she said.

She encouraged young players to stay disciplined, face challenges head-on, and transform pressure into a powerful advantage.

Beyond the court

Off the court, Sönmez finds solace and inspiration in the arts.

A passionate fan of cinema, she describes films as a mental escape and a source of resilience.

“The way characters overcome challenges in movies shapes how I face difficulties on the court,” she said.

Music, particularly from the golden era of '90s Turkish pop, holds a special place in her heart.

She draws strength from the soulful themes of Sezen Aksu’s songs and finds joy in the works of Tarkan, Sertab Erener and Mustafa Sandal.

“I can’t go a day without listening to Sezen Aksu,” she said, crediting music as a key part of her emotional balance.

Sönmez knows her journey is about more than personal victories – it’s about paving the way for others.

She hopes her success will inspire young athletes to believe in their potential.

“If I can show even one person that it’s possible, that’s enough,” she said.

Her vision extends beyond the court.

Sönmez is committed to growing tennis in Türkiye, advocating for better infrastructure and increased visibility for the sport.

“I want people to see that we, too, can compete on the world stage,” she added.

As she continues to break barriers, Zeynep Sönmez embodies the spirit of perseverance and ambition.

Whether battling high-stakes matches or promoting tennis in Türkiye, she remains steadfast in her mission to represent her country with pride.