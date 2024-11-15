Alexander Zverev delivered a masterclass on Friday, defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 to secure a place in the ATP Finals semifinals and clinch the top spot in the John Newcombe Group.

The victory marks a critical step in Zverev's quest for a third title at the season-ending championship.

The German entered the match as group leader, having notched wins against Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

However, he needed to take at least one set against Alcaraz to seal his semifinal berth.

Zverev not only achieved that but also dealt a significant blow to Alcaraz’s chances.

Alcaraz’s slim hope

For Alcaraz, the stakes were equally high.

The third seed required a victory to keep his semifinal dreams alive but now relies on Rublev defeating Ruud in straight sets later on Friday to advance based on the percentage of games won.

In a match defined by fluctuating momentum, Zverev showcased his consistency and firepower.

The 27-year-old German won 73% of his service points and fired 29 winners, outlasting Alcaraz in a tight, nearly two-hour battle.

This victory improved Zverev’s head-to-head record against Alcaraz to 6-5, flipping the script after his five-set defeat to the Spaniard in this year’s French Open final.

Zverev’s triumph also propelled him past Alcaraz to reclaim the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings, underscoring his late-season resurgence.

Zverev’s dominance at the ATP Finals remains remarkable. Since reaching his first semi-final in 2018, only Novak Djokovic has made it to the semis more often, with five appearances compared to Zverev’s four.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who topped the other group, awaits his semi-final opponent – likely Ruud or Alcaraz – depending on the outcome of the day’s final group match. Meanwhile, Zverev is set to face Taylor Fritz in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

Alcaraz’s struggles

Alcaraz, battling illness throughout the tournament, once again sported a pink nose strip to aid his breathing.

Despite his health issues, the Spaniard fought valiantly but couldn’t match Zverev’s precision and consistency.