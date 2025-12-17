Undefeated world super middleweight champion Terence Crawford announced his retirement from boxing Tuesday, choosing to walk away just three months after a career-defining victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.

The 38-year-old Nebraskan said in a video shared on social media that he was stepping aside after a career that peaked with a commanding performance against the Mexican icon in Las Vegas in September, when Crawford claimed the undisputed super middleweight crown.

"I'm stepping away from competition not because I'm done fighting," Crawford said. "But because I've won a different kind of battle – the one where you leave on your own terms."

Crawford retires with a flawless 42-0 record, including 31 knockouts, and exits the sport as the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight champion after outclassing Alvarez by unanimous decision in one of the finest performances of his career.

Crawford had also held the WBC super middleweight belt but was stripped of it earlier this month following a dispute over sanctioning fees.

Speaking in the video, Crawford said his career had been driven by a desire to keep proving everyone wrong.

"Every fighter knows this moment will come. We just never know when," Crawford said.

"I spent my whole life chasing something. Not belts, not money, not headlines. But that feeling – the one you get when the world doubts you but you keep showing up and you keep proving everyone wrong.

"I fought for my family. I fought for my city. I fought for the kid I used to be, the one who had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves. And I did it all my way. I gave this sport every breath I had."

Crawford's career spanned three decades, with the southpaw making his professional debut in 2008 and quickly emerging as one of boxing's brightest talents.

He won his first world title, the WBO lightweight crown, with a victory over Scotland's Ricky Burns in 2014.

Crawford captured 18 world titles across five weight classes, culminating in his victory over Alvarez.

He retires having never been officially knocked down in a fight.

All 42 of his victories came by unanimous decision or stoppage, with no judge ever scoring a bout in favor of an opponent during his career.