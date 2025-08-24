More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries braved strong currents Sunday in the 37th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, completing a 6.5-kilometer course that links Asia to Europe across Istanbul’s iconic waterway.

The annual race, organized by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) with support from the Istanbul governorship, the metropolitan municipality, 26 public institutions and several non-governmental organizations, has grown into one of the world’s premier open-water events.

Participants were ferried by boat to the starting point in Kanlıca on the Asian side before diving into the Bosphorus.

Battling shifting currents and choppy waters, competitors made their way to the finish line at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European shore, where awards were handed out in a post-race ceremony.

What began in 1989 with just 68 swimmers is now considered the world’s most prestigious open water competition.

The event was named “Best Open Water Swimming Event of the Year” by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) in 2016 and included in its list of the “Top 100 Open Water Swimming Races in the World” in 2019.

For many participants, the appeal lies not only in the competition but also in the rare chance to swim between two continents.

Erhan Turan, who returned to the event after competing with his son in 2010, described the atmosphere as both competitive and unforgettable.

“I’ll be competing too. The race will be good. The weather is beautiful. We’ll connect two continents with a beautiful sea,” he said.

“I competed with my son in 2010. I finished 5th in my category that year. We qualified after the preliminaries. We’ll swim with a view of Asia and Europe. I came here with my wife.”

For others, the race is as much about the experience as the finish time. “This will be my fifth year participating in the race,” said Yağmur Hüner, who joined with her family.

“I took a break last year, but I’m continuing this year. I participated for the adrenaline rush. Every year is a lot of fun. Seeing the Bosporus from the water is an extremely enjoyable feeling.”