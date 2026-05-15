Tiger Woods has returned to Florida and re-emerged in public view following a period of court-approved travel tied to his ongoing legal and medical situation.

Photos published Thursday by the New York Post showed Woods stepping off a private jet at Palm Beach International Airport, about 45 miles from his home on Jupiter Island.

He was dressed in gray shorts, a black long-sleeve shirt, a black cap and dark sunglasses, carrying a backpack and wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, an area long affected by serious injury.

Woods had been undergoing rehabilitation in Switzerland after leaving the United States shortly after being charged with misdemeanor DUI in connection with a rollover crash near his home on March 27.

On April 1, Martin County Court Judge Darren Steele approved a request from his attorney, Douglas Duncan, allowing travel for what was described as an “intensive, highly individualized and medically integrated program” away from public attention.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 7 and has entered a not guilty plea.

The recent developments add another layer to a turbulent stretch for the 50-year-old, whose career has been repeatedly shaped by injury and recovery.

He suffered severe damage in a 2021 single-car crash in Los Angeles County, where authorities said he was speeding when his vehicle overturned, leaving him with open fractures in his right leg and ankle that required multiple surgeries.

Over his career, Woods has also undergone at least seven back surgeries.

Following the Florida crash, Woods, a 15-time major champion with 82 PGA Tour victories, announced he would not compete in the Masters in Augusta and also withdrew his name from consideration as captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team for 2027.