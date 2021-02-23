Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.
A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.
Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.
A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.
