Tiger Woods will sit out Jupiter Links’ TGL semifinal against Boston Common, leaving his participation in the indoor league’s second season uncertain.

Co-founder Rory McIlroy confirmed he will suit up for Boston Common on Tuesday, ending speculation after tying for 46th at The Players Championship on Sunday. McIlroy has been managing a back spasm that forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago.

Jupiter Links will be represented by Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia and Tom Kim, with the trio facing McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott in the 9 p.m. ET match at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. That will follow the first semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. between defending champion Atlanta Drive and Los Angeles Golf Club.

Justin Thomas will sit out for Atlanta after playing consecutive tournaments following a four-month layoff for back surgery. Collin Morikawa, who withdrew before the first round of The Players with his own back injury, will be sidelined for Los Angeles.

Atlanta will feature Patrick Cantlay, Chris Gotterup and Billy Horschel against L.A.’s Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose.

The best-of-three finals, beginning March 23, represent the last potential opportunity for Woods to compete with his team this season.

Woods, 50, has been sidelined since undergoing a seventh back procedure in October and has not said whether he will attempt to play in the Masters next month. There had been some hope he might make an appearance for Jupiter Links after reports circulated that his private plane was spotted at Augusta Regional Airport over the weekend.

Woods underwent surgery for a torn Achilles in March 2025 and has not competed since the 2024 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. He has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship.