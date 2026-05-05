Tiger Woods is not expected to compete at either the U.S. Open or the U.S. Senior Open as he continues his recovery, according to United States Golf Association chief executive Mike Whan, who downplayed any imminent return for the 15-time major champion.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Whan said he would be “super surprised” to see Woods tee it up at this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club or later at the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club, noting that the situation surrounding the golfer extends well beyond competition.

“It would be wonderful for the event and, if he was ready, it would be wonderful for him,” Whan said. “Obviously, what he’s going through is much bigger than golf.”

Woods, 50, has been out of competition while dealing with a series of health setbacks and recovery efforts. He has not played on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship in 2024, when he missed the cut, and has since undergone significant medical procedures, including back surgery and treatment for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

His absence from the game has also been shaped by a March incident near his Florida home, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-car crash. Authorities alleged impairment linked to prescription medication, and law enforcement reported hydrocodone pills were found in his possession. Woods has since entered a treatment program in Switzerland and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle, Jupiter Island, U.S., March 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

Whan suggested that while Woods remains eligible for future USGA events, a return in 2026 also appears unlikely given his current circumstances.

“I don’t think he’s going to play in any 2026 USGA championship,” Whan said. “If he ends up playing in USGA championships, great. But when I think of Tiger, my friend, that’s not really what’s important to me right now.”

Woods had registered for the U.S. Senior Open earlier this year, signaling he was considering a competitive return after turning 50 and becoming eligible for the senior circuit, where physical demands are reduced. That entry came before his most recent setbacks.

In a statement released after the March crash, Woods said he was stepping away from golf to focus on his health and recovery, adding that he intended to return in a stronger and healthier state.