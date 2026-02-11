Charlie Woods, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, announced Tuesday that he has committed to play college golf at Florida State beginning in 2027.

The pledge marks a significant recruiting victory for the Seminoles, who fended off interest from several top programs eager to land one of the sport’s most-watched young talents.

Florida State coach Trey Jones made a strong impression in November, walking the course alongside Tiger Woods as Charlie fired a team-best 68 to lift his team to the Florida 1A state championship.

Woods, who turned 17 on Sunday, is a junior at The Benjamin School, a private school in Palm Beach, Florida. He will join an FSU recruiting class that already includes Jacksonville, Florida, native Miles Russell, the top-ranked amateur in the world. Woods, who is No. 23 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, won the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational last May.

Tiger Woods said in December that his son had been hearing from a number of college coaches and that the process is far different from his own recruitment in the 1990s.

“It’s been very different, the recruiting process. Now you have cell phones,” Tiger Woods said. “We didn’t have cell phones. We would have written letters that would show up in the mailbox. ‘Oh, my God, I got a letter.’ It’s just very different how fast coaches can communicate with the family members and the player they’re trying to recruit. It’s just a different world. Not saying it’s good or bad. It’s just different.”

Tiger Woods played at Stanford, won his first collegiate event and was an All-American from 1996 to 1998 before turning pro. His daughter, Sam, was a member of The Benjamin School’s state-title football team before enrolling at Stanford.