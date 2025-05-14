With their eyes locked on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, Türkiye’s modern pentathlon chiefs believe the nation is finally ready to step onto the podium – and into history.

Türkiye Modern Pentathlon Federation President Serhat Aydın says the country has transformed from a developing competitor into a serious Olympic contender in modern pentathlon, a demanding five-discipline sport combining fencing, swimming, shooting, running, and the newly introduced obstacle discipline.

“We’ve begun to reap the rewards of years of grassroots work,” Aydın told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Now, it’s time to raise the Turkish flag on the Olympic stage.”

Building from the base up

Aydın stressed the importance of national ranking competitions, calling them the backbone of Türkiye’s strategy to strengthen its youth pipeline. “These races feed the base,” he said. “By increasing the number of events, we’re engaging more athletes and expanding our reach.”

The federation has launched live broadcasts of domestic events to raise awareness and showcase the sport’s fast-paced, multifaceted nature. “People are finally seeing how exciting this discipline is,” Aydın said. “Interest is growing, especially among the youth.”

Out with horses, in with hurdles

After the International Modern Pentathlon Union replaced equestrian with obstacle racing in 2023, Türkiye moved fast. The federation built international-standard obstacle courses in Ankara and Bursa, with plans to spread the new discipline across the country.

“So far, we’ve established training courses in 18 provinces,” Aydın revealed. “By year’s end, that number will rise to 40. We want obstacle racing to become a core part of Türkiye’s sporting culture.”

All roads lead to Los Angeles

Türkiye has sent athletes to previous Olympic Games, but Aydın says the 2028 edition could be a turning point.

“We’re aiming for four Olympic quotas,” he said. “Our athletes are improving, and the younger generation is showing remarkable promise, especially with the added challenge of the obstacle course.”

Thanks to strong institutional support – including from former federation president and current Sports Services General Manager Veli Ozan Çakır – Türkiye is pushing full throttle toward Olympic glory.

“Our President, Sports Minister, and Deputy Minister Hamza Yerlikaya are all behind us,” Aydın said. “We believe the 'Century of Türkiye' will mark a new era for our sport. We’ve done the groundwork. Now it’s time to shine.”