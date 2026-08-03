The Toronto Blue Jays acquired veteran pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday for a player to be named or cash.

Taillon ⁠was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday. He ​was 2-6 with ​a career-worst 5.92 ⁠ Earned Run Average (ERA) through 15 starts and served up 25 home runs, which tied for fourth-most in the majors entering Sunday.

Taillon, 34, is in the final season of a four-year, $68 million contract.

Taillon's parents are Canadian and he has twice represented ⁠Team ⁠Canada in the World Baseball Classic (2013, 2026).

For his career, Taillon is 84-66 with a 3.99 ERA in 239 games (238 starts) for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-19), New York Yankees (2021-22) and Cubs (2023-26).

Taillon was the No. 2 overall ⁠pick by the Pirates in the 2010 draft.

Later on Sunday night, the Cubs announced ​they had acquired Blue Jays right-handed starter ​Kevin Gausman in exchange for a pair of minor-league ⁠prospects, shortstop ‌Ty ‌Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman.

The Blue Jays could ‌undergo more of a pitching shakeup before ⁠Monday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Right-hander Shane Bieber is a ⁠prime candidate ​to be moved, while Max Scherzer also rates as a possibility.