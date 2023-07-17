Jonas Vingegaard, the current overall leader of the Tour de France, is appealing to fans for better behavior after yet another major crash marred the 15th stage of the race on Sunday.

In a plea to spectators, Vingegaard expressed his desire for fans to enjoy the race without endangering the riders.

"I'd like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us," Vingegaard implored. "Please, just enjoy the race."

The Danish cyclist currently holds a slim 10-second lead over Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar as the race approaches its final week.

The incident, which involved approximately two dozen riders, prompted appeals from several teams participating in the Tour.

The Cofidis team issued a statement urging caution, emphasizing the need for both riders and spectators to have a memorable and safe experience.

"Please be careful so that the party remains a party for the riders but also for you. You don't need a cellphone to create mind-blowing memories," the team stated, alluding to unverified reports that the crash was caused by a spectator attempting to take a selfie.

The Ineos Grenadiers team echoed the sentiment, urging spectators to provide riders with enough space to compete. "Please give the riders room to race," they implored.

The latest accident occurred when a spectator inadvertently touched American rider Sepp Kuss, a vital teammate of Vingegaard, causing him to crash to the ground.

Spectators lining the roads and villages are a cherished part of the Tour's tradition and charm, but the risks some spectators take, such as running alongside riders during mountain ascents, can pose dangers.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed that Dylan van Baarle and Nathan van Hooydonck were among the riders who hit the ground during the crash.

Fortunately, Vingegaard managed to avoid injury and continue his race unscathed. "The team felt pretty good today, although we, of course, had this crash that affected some of my teammates," Vingegaard acknowledged.

Organizers also joined in urging fans to "pay attention to the riders" and exercise caution.

Thankfully, the incident did not result in any riders withdrawing from the race.

It serves as a reminder of a similar incident that occurred two years ago when a spectator holding a large cardboard sign leaned into the path of oncoming riders, causing a massive pileup during the opening stage.

Amid these challenges, Dutch veteran Wout Poels emerged triumphant, securing a solo victory after a grueling stage in the Alps.