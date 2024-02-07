The press release for the upcoming Tour of Antalya International Cycling Race, scheduled for Feb. 8-11, was held on Wednesday, heralding the arrival of one of Türkiye's premier cycling events.

Dubbed the "Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA," this prestigious international cycling race, classified as a 2.1 category event in the elite men's international road cycling calendar by the International Cycling Union (UCI), will unfold over four days and stages.

Set against the backdrop of Antalya, a prominent cultural and cycling hub, the event will mark its fifth edition, drawing participation from renowned cycling teams across the globe.

Organized by Argeus Travel & Events and Yedi Iletişim since 2018, the Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA will traverse 601.7 kilometers (373.9 miles) through the scenic landscapes of Antalya, featuring 25 teams and 175 cyclists from 16 countries.

As cyclists pedal through Antalya's routes, millions worldwide will have the opportunity to discover the region's rich history, stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture.

The official launch of this monumental event, hosted at the AKRA Hotel, was attended by distinguished guests, including Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Muhittin Böcek and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu, among others.

Alongside colorful performances, the launch unveiled participating teams, introduced leading jerseys, highlighted the captivating stages and outlined the "A Green Future" theme, along with details of an awareness campaign set to kick off from Republic Square.

In preparation for the event, the squads of the participating teams have been finalized, signaling the anticipation building around the Tour of Antalya's return after its cancellation last year due to a devastating earthquake disaster.

The roster includes teams like Bahrain Victorious and Alpecin-Deceuninck, reflecting the race's growing international prominence and brand value.

Notably, the inclusion of four continental teams from Türkiye underscores the significance of the Tour of Antalya in the country's cycling landscape.

Teams such as Sakarya BB Pro Team, Beykoz Belediye Spor Türkiye and Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Spor are poised to compete fiercely against international rivals, further cementing the event's status as a cornerstone of Turkish cycling.

Speaking at the launch, Emin Müftüoğlu, president of the Turkish Cycling Federation, emphasized the Tour of Antalya's transformative impact, transcending its role as a mere sporting event to become a catalyst for promoting cycling culture, infrastructure development and tourism.

He lauded the collaborative efforts of stakeholders and volunteers in ensuring the event's success, expressing optimism for an exhilarating and successful race ahead.