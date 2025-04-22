What began 60 years ago as a modest regional race has transformed into one of Türkiye’s biggest international sporting events, and this year’s edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour promises to be the boldest yet.

Türkiye Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu says the 60th running of the tour, set for April 27-May 4, will feature 165 cyclists from 23 elite teams – highlighting its evolution from a local circuit to a world-class spectacle.

“In its early days, it was just the Marmara Tour with domestic teams,” Müftüoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Now, it's a global competition where professional teams from across the world line up – it’s more than a race, it’s a cultural engine spreading the cycling spirit across the country.”

Held annually under the patronage of the Turkish Presidency, the tour has played a key role in fostering a nationwide cycling culture.

Müftüoğlu noted that it not only promotes healthier lifestyles but also fuels grassroots sports participation across Türkiye.

He credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a driving force behind the sport’s rise: from pedaling through city streets in 2015 to handing out trophies at Sultanahmet and recently launching this year’s tour. “We can’t thank him enough. He’s been crucial in growing this sport,” Müftüoğlu said.

One of Erdoğan’s most significant contributions was approving the construction of a new velodrome, filling a long-standing void since the demolition of the outdated Konya Velodrome. The new track has already borne fruit, with Turkish riders earning silver and bronze at the European Championships just 18 months ago.

Now, the goal is the Olympic podium.

Cyclists in action during the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. (DHA Photo)

Türkiye's cycling boom also owes much to Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Osman Aşkın Bak, Müftüoğlu added. “Under his leadership, we’ve achieved remarkable progress – expanding access, encouraging mass participation, and embedding cycling into everyday life.”

Recognized globally, the Presidential Tour was named the world’s best-organized cycling tour in 2015 and briefly joined the prestigious UCI WorldTour. It currently competes at the ProSeries level, with hopes of reclaiming its spot among cycling’s elite.

“Back then, no one talked about Türkiye in global cycling circles,” Müftüoğlu said. “Now, they can’t stop. That visibility is priceless – not just for the sport but for the nation.”

His ambition? To push the tour back into the WorldTour and make Türkiye an indelible name on the global cycling map.